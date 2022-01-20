Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined

Ramthun also proposed a resolution this week to "reclaim" Wisconsin's 10 electoral college votes and recorded a message that demanded lawmakers take action on it. Attorneys for the Legislature have said it is impossible to do what Ramthun wants.

Vos briefly addressed the issue at a news conference Thursday, while he defended an ongoing investigation that he ordered into the 2020 election.

"We have said over and over that our election review is only to add and figure out the way that there were issues in 2020 going forward," Vos said. "But every member has a right to their own beliefs. … Even though every lawyer that we have worked with in Wisconsin says we cannot undo the 2020 elections, Representative Ramthun has that belief. That's his right."

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, refused to address a question specifically about the action taken against Ramthun.

The pushback against one of the most conservative Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly comes as Vos tries to balance calls from some who believe President Joe Biden stole the election against those who say it's an effort to continue the lie that Trump won. Biden beat Trump by nearly 21,000 votes, an outcome that has withstood recounts, lawsuits and multiple reviews.