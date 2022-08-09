Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary seen as proxy battle between Trump and Pence

Polls close at 8 p.m. for Wisconsin's sharply contested GOP gubernatorial primary, where a proxy war has developed between Tim Michels, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and Rebecca Kleefisch, the preferred candidate of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence.

Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, and Michels, the millionaire co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., were leading the field, separated by 1 percentage point, in a June statewide poll. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and Adam Fischer are also running.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in November. Independent Joan Beglinger is also running in the Nov. 8 election.

Michels has also been backed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson, while Kleefisch has been endorsed by former Gov. Scott Walker and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a fierce Trump rival turned close ally, who won Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary.

Ramthun, who has been endorsed by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, polled more than 20 points behind Michels and Kleefisch in June. Fischer was not included in the poll.

Despite entering the race in late April, Michels has pumped about $12 million of his own funds into his campaign, while Kleefisch, who announced her candidacy back in September, has raised more than $7.5 million.

The race for governor could drastically impact state policy for the next four years, including election practices for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers has maintained the role of goalie since taking office in early 2019, vetoing more than 100 bills passed by the Republican-led Legislature, including GOP-authored bills to limit abortions and alter state election processes — measures his Republican gubernatorial challengers have said they likely would sign if elected.

Michels last week said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the election — something that is impossible under state law and the U.S. Constitution. That marked a shift from comments a week earlier in which he said decertification was "not a priority."

Despite saying the 2020 election was "rigged," Kleefisch has affirmed that decertification is impossible.

Ramthun has largely focused his campaign on his repeated efforts to "reclaim" the state's 10 Electoral College votes delivered for President Joe Biden.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Both Kleefisch and Ramthun have called for dismantling the state's six-member Elections Commission, which was created by Legislative Republicans six years ago. Ramthun has said he wants to put election responsibilities under the secretary of state, while Kleefisch has proposed an agency within the state Department of Justice.

Michels wants to replace the Wisconsin Elections Commission with what he's called "WEC 2.0," an agency made up of appointees from each of the state's eight congressional districts. Michels has not provided specifics on who would appoint the new agency's members.