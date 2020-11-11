Wisconsin GOP congressional delegation in denial about Joe Biden victory

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress are standing firmly behind President Donald Trump’s allegations of widespread vote fraud in the election despite no evidence.

While Democratic members have extended their congratulations to the incoming Biden administration, Republicans have called for a recount and refused to recognize President-elect Joe Biden.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has refused to acknowledge Biden as the winner of the presidential race, despite Biden leading by about 20,000 votes in Wisconsin and even larger margins in Michigan and Pennsylvania — close margins, but far beyond what a recount has ever reversed.

Biden also has won Arizona and is leading in Georgia, putting him on pace to win the Electoral College by two more votes than Trump won it in 2016. Biden is also leading by more than 5 million in the national popular vote, which Trump lost by 3 million votes in 2016.

Yet when asked by a reporter Tuesday as he was leaving a Senate GOP meeting if he would congratulate Biden, Johnson said no and that there is "nothing to congratulate him about yet."