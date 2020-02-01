Wisconsin Golden Gloves tournament hopes to draw on 2019 success

Boxers from across Wisconsin will flock to the Marriott Hotel in Middleton on March 13 and 14 to participate in the second Golden Gloves tournament hosted by the Bob Lynch Boxing Foundation.
Golden Gloves will feature fighters in five divisions:
- Youth: kids aged 15-17
- True Novice: fighters with 0-3 bouts experience
- Novice: fighters with 4-10 bouts
- Elite: fighters with 11 or more bouts
- Masters for fighters aged 41 and over
Bob Lynch Boxing Foundation president Andrea Nelson said the True Novice division is new, as is the Masters division. True Novice provides an opportunity for people who are just starting out, a platform to face competition with similar of experience.
The winners of each division will punch their tickets to the National Golden Gloves tournament, though other spots on the state team is up to the discretion of the coaches. Last year both participants of the heavyweight main event between Luis Alvarado and Demetrious Reed were selected to the team.
“Technically, for the Golden Gloves tournament you have to be Open [aged 18-40] and have greater than ten bouts,” Nelson told The Cap Times. “We do have the authority, however, to allow somebody with fewer bouts to do it if the coaches feel like they’re ready or good enough.”
The 2019 event was the first Wisconsin Golden Gloves tournament in a few years. In 2018, Nelson was tasked with reviving the franchise.
She quickly went to work gathering talented fighters like Madison’s Marcus Johnson and up-and-comer Ricardo Rodriguez, both of whom trained under Nelson at Madison’s Ford’s Gym.
The Wisconsin team also featured Briana Hendricks Che, who wound up winning the national championship in her division. Three of the five members of Wisconsin’s team made it into at least the national semi-finals, proving that it was the strongest team Wisconsin had fielded in years.
Nelson is hoping 2020 will be a repeat of that success. Registration for fighters is already underway and tickets for the Golden Gloves Tournament in Middleton go on sale Feb. 1 at wisconsingoldengloves.org.
“Hopefully it’s the same as last year!” Nelson said. “There’s been a lot of talk about it all year. Boxers have been really excited about it. People who did it last year have been telling their gym mates."
Nelson said she has already reserved a house for the Wisconsin team in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the national tournament. That event, at the Ox Business Center, is May 3-10, 2020.