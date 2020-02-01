Wisconsin Golden Gloves tournament hopes to draw on 2019 success

The 2019 event was the first Wisconsin Golden Gloves tournament in a few years. In 2018, Nelson was tasked with reviving the franchise.

She quickly went to work gathering talented fighters like Madison’s Marcus Johnson and up-and-comer Ricardo Rodriguez, both of whom trained under Nelson at Madison’s Ford’s Gym.

The Wisconsin team also featured Briana Hendricks Che, who wound up winning the national championship in her division. Three of the five members of Wisconsin’s team made it into at least the national semi-finals, proving that it was the strongest team Wisconsin had fielded in years.

Nelson is hoping 2020 will be a repeat of that success. Registration for fighters is already underway and tickets for the Golden Gloves Tournament in Middleton go on sale Feb. 1 at wisconsingoldengloves.org.

“Hopefully it’s the same as last year!” Nelson said. “There’s been a lot of talk about it all year. Boxers have been really excited about it. People who did it last year have been telling their gym mates."

Nelson said she has already reserved a house for the Wisconsin team in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the national tournament. That event, at the Ox Business Center, is May 3-10, 2020.

