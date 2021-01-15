Wisconsin gears up for possible violence at state Capitol

Wahl said MPD is aware of two events — one focused on the election — planned for Sunday and recommends residents avoid the area if they don’t need to be downtown.

A second event, described as “antifascist mutual aid action,” is planned for Sunday and is hosted by Urban Triage and the Madison General Defense Committee of the IWW. The event’s announcement on Facebook also calls for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

MPD is also working with the UW-Madison Police Department and State Patrol, while Gov. Tony Evers earlier this week activated members of the state's National Guard.

Little information about the troops, part of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force, was announced, including details about numbers, timelines and equipment, which officials said in a release was intended "to protect operational security."