Wisconsin expects first batch of COVID-19 vaccines soon, general public may not see it until mid-2021

Wisconsin health officials say the state could receive its first batch of almost 50,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yet this month, but cautioned that it may not be until next summer before the general public can begin to receive vaccinations.

During a media call Monday with reporters, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary with the state Department of Health Services, said the state expects to receive the first round of Pfizer vaccine — 49,725 doses have been allocated — in the coming weeks, once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants emergency approval.

“I anticipate we'll be giving doses in December, it’s just what date in December we don’t yet know," Van Dijk said.

An FDA panel is scheduled to publicly review the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, after which emergency authorization could follow, and take up another vaccine by Moderna next week. At least two others may be considered for approval later.

Van Dijk said she anticipates it will take "at least a couple months" to administer vaccines to the state's roughly 450,000 health care workers, as well as long-term care facility residents. After that, priority will be given to other population groups that could include essential workers or those with at-risk conditions before the general public will be able to be immunized.