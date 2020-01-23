You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin expected to see $818 million increase in tax collections to end biennium
Wisconsin expected to see $818 million increase in tax collections to end biennium

Budget committee Co-chairs John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, touted the new revenue estimates Thursday. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Wisconsin is expected to see $452 million more in the state's general fund to end the biennium than previously projected, according to new figures released Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The upper is largely driven by an $818 million increase in taxes through mid-2021 — a figure that's bolstered by strong corporate tax collections, LFB director Bob Lang wrote in a letter to the co-chairs of the Legislature's powerful budget committee. 

Overall, the state is expected to end the fiscal year with a general fund balance of $620 million, while under state law, $409 million would be transferred to Wisconsin's rainy day fund. 

Republican heads of the state's powerful budget committee — Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette — pledged to use the new revenue to "continue to look for ways to protect taxpayers instead of growing government."

And they credited "careful budgeting, reforms, and more than $8 billion in tax cuts" for the rosy picture, one that was aided, they said, by Republicans preventing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from raising taxes in his budget proposal by $1.3 billion

"We won't let our state go back to the days of tax hikes and businesses fleeing our state," they said. 

Evers' office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. 

Republican leaders have been waiting to see the revenue projections before looking at whether to pursue a property tax cut plan, an idea that came after homeowners received bills last month showing potentially the largest property tax increase in a decade, per a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.   

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, floated the proposal to reporters in his year-end interview, though at the time he didn't give a target figure and said any final amount would depend on the state’s tax revenue forecast. 

Evers was cool to the idea in a December Cap Times interview, saying the state has "to make sure that the money exists and this is the best way to spend it." 

The LFB projections also showed the overall figures could change depending on what happens with the Foxconn plant. Lang noted while the state had expected the Taiwanese tech company would receive $212 million in refundable credits during the 2020-21 fiscal year, preliminary estimates show the credits that will likely be paid to Foxconn could instead range from $50 million to $75 million.  

Briana Reilly covers state government and politics for the Cap Times. She joined the staff in 2019, after working at WisPolitics.com. Follow her on Twitter at @briana_reilly.

