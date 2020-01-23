Wisconsin expected to see $818 million increase in tax collections to end biennium

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We won't let our state go back to the days of tax hikes and businesses fleeing our state," they said.

Evers' office didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Republican leaders have been waiting to see the revenue projections before looking at whether to pursue a property tax cut plan, an idea that came after homeowners received bills last month showing potentially the largest property tax increase in a decade, per a Wisconsin Policy Forum report.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, floated the proposal to reporters in his year-end interview, though at the time he didn't give a target figure and said any final amount would depend on the state’s tax revenue forecast.

Evers was cool to the idea in a December Cap Times interview, saying the state has "to make sure that the money exists and this is the best way to spend it."

The LFB projections also showed the overall figures could change depending on what happens with the Foxconn plant. Lang noted while the state had expected the Taiwanese tech company would receive $212 million in refundable credits during the 2020-21 fiscal year, preliminary estimates show the credits that will likely be paid to Foxconn could instead range from $50 million to $75 million.

