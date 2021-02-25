Wisconsin environmental experts expect different approach to PFAS under Biden

"We haven't waited," Foss said, later adding: "We've made tremendous progress in the last 18 months as a state."

Nothing the "incredibly long time" it would take the EPA to go through its process surrounding implementing PFAS-related protections, Michiels and Green Fire's John Robinson said it was even more important for the state to take steps to enact its own measures through the emergency rule process, legislation and the budget.

Gov. Tony Evers' two-year spending plan, unveiled last week, contains a series of measures related to water quality and expanding PFAS testing and treatment.

That includes 11 new DNR positions to combat the chemicals. Those individuals, Office of Emerging Contaminants Policy Director Mimi Johnson said, would range from hydro-geologists and water sampling specialists and represent the "boots on the ground" in collecting samples and doing analyses.