Wisconsin electors certify state's 10 Electoral College votes for Biden, Harris

Wisconsin’s presidential electors cast their ballots for the country’s president and vice president Monday, the finale in an eventful election process with multiple attempts made in court to throw out portions of the popular vote.

"We made it," said Gov. Tony Evers, after announcing the state's 10 electoral votes would go to Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala B. Harris for vice president. "It's an honor for me to preside over this event. Today we did our part to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy, of honoring the will of the people."

Several lawsuits from the Trump campaign have been shot down in state and federal courts, paving the way for the state’s Democratic electors to vote for Biden as president and Harris as vice president, which reflects the popular vote.

"We’re here to keep the promises of democracy," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman, who called the meeting a "rebuke of the Constitution's foes."

"To every Wisconsinite, every American who doubted, today makes it real. Your vote counted. Your vote mattered. Your vote was powerful beyond measure," Wikler said. "Your vote changed the world. Democracy won."