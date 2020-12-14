Wisconsin electors certify state's 10 Electoral College votes for Biden, Harris

Wisconsin’s presidential electors cast their ballots for the country’s president and vice president Monday, the finale in an eventful election process with multiple attempts made in court to throw out portions of the popular vote.
"We made it," said Gov. Tony Evers, after announcing the state's 10 electoral votes would go to Joseph R. Biden for president and Kamala B. Harris for vice president. "It's an honor for me to preside over this event. Today we did our part to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy, of honoring the will of the people."
Several lawsuits from the Trump campaign have been shot down in state and federal courts, paving the way for the state’s Democratic electors to vote for Biden as president and Harris as vice president, which reflects the popular vote.
"We’re here to keep the promises of democracy," said Ben Wikler, Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman, who called the meeting a "rebuke of the Constitution's foes."
"To every Wisconsinite, every American who doubted, today makes it real. Your vote counted. Your vote mattered. Your vote was powerful beyond measure," Wikler said. "Your vote changed the world. Democracy won."
All 10 electors, one from each Congressional district and two at-large, cast their vote in person at the state Capitol in Madison in accordance with both state and federal laws, requiring that they meet on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December. Each elector sat in spaced-out chairs wearing masks, with the proceedings broadcast live on WisconsinEye.
The Democratic Party's electors are DPW Secretary Meg Andrietsch, state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, Wisconsin Education Association Council President Ron “Duff” Martin, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, DNC Member Khary Penebaker, Columbia County Democratic Party Chair Mary Arnold, outgoing state Sen. Patty Schachtner, Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council President Shannon Holsey, Evers and Wikler.
Wisconsin’s political parties — Republicans, Democrats and the Constitution party — choose their respective electors in October, meeting in-person in the state Capitol. The state awards Electoral College votes on a “winner-takes-all” basis, so because Biden got the most votes, the Democratic electors cast their ballots for him now that the popular vote has been confirmed.
The Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt, who is also a GOP elector, said in a statement Monday that the party's electors also met "while President Trump’s campaign continues to pursue legal options for Wisconsin ... with the final outcome still pending in the courts.” That meeting was not publicized. The Trump campaign is still appealing at least one federal judge's ruling that rejected its attempt to throw out some votes.
Hours before the elector meetings, the Trump campaign lost another bid in the state Supreme Court to throw out some votes from Milwaukee and Madison. A majority of justices in the state's highest court ruled that the campaign "is not entitled to relief, and therefore does not succeed in its effort to strike votes and alter the certified winner of the 2020 presidential election."
During the Democratic elector meeting, as required by law, electors created several copies of a “Certificate of Vote” and a “Certificate of Ascertainment” that are put together and sent to a series of state and federal offices.
The National Archives and Records Administration acts as the administrator of the Electoral College and oversees where certificates are sent.
After signing the Certificates of Vote, the electors seal and certify the electoral votes in packages containing a paired original Certificate of Ascertainment and original Certificate of Vote. They immediately distribute the paired certificates as follows:
- One pair of original certificates is sent to the President of the Senate, who is Vice President Mike Pence.
- Two pairs of original certificates are sent to the archivist at the Office of the Federal Register. The Archivist holds one pair subject to the order of the President of the United States Senate in case the electoral votes fail to reach the Senate. The other pair is held by the Office of the Federal Register for public inspection for one year.
- Two pairs of certificates are sent by registered mail to the Secretary of State of each State, who holds one pair. In Wisconsin, this is Sec. Doug La Follette.
- One pair of original certificates is sent to the Chief Judge of the Federal District Court located where the electors meet. It is held subject to the order of the President of the United States Senate or the Archivist of the United States in case the electoral votes fail to reach the Senate or the Archivist.
The votes will be counted counted in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
