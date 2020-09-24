Wisconsin elections official: GOP lawmakers cannot unilaterally select state electors

“I think that’s laid out pretty directly and in black and white in the Wisconsin state statute in terms of how that process works and there’s not room for other things to happen in that process," WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said on a media call with reporters Thursday.

Any change to that process would necessitate legislative action, but that would require the Legislature, which hasn't formally convened since April, to meet and actively change state law. What's more, under split government, Evers, a Democrat, could veto such an effort.

In the Atlantic article, the chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party said he has discussed appointing loyal electors with the Trump campaign, adding that “it is one of the available legal options set forth in the Constitution.”

In Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he has not been contacted on the matter.

“There’s no such effort in Wisconsin," Vos said in a statement on Thursday. "The only people who have been working to undermine the election are those who want to ignore the voters in their state and grant electors to the winner of the national popular vote."

“The Electoral College has worked for more than 200 years and I support the current system," Vos said.