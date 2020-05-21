Wisconsin Elections Commission stalls on pandemic election plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin Elections commissioners stalled Wednesday on most of a controversial plan that would, among other things, send absentee ballot request forms to most registered voters who haven’t already requested a ballot for the November election.

Instead, commissioners will wait until after Memorial Day to determine what the bulk of a plan to deal with elections in the COVID-19 era should look like, and how to spend some of the $7.3 million in federal COVID-19 funding given to the commission to address challenges for the August and November elections.

Staff at the state agency had proposed using $5.3 million of the funding to not only send a mass mailing of absentee ballot request forms and information about voting options to 2.7 million Wisconsinites, but also to offset mailing expenses incurred by local clerks, redesign absentee ballot envelopes, and provide funding to secure sanitation supplies for upcoming elections.

During a teleconference meeting, commissioners did unanimously approve the portion of the plan allocating $500,000 to local clerks to secure sanitation supplies, such as hand sanitizer, for upcoming elections.