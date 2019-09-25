Wisconsin Elections Commission signs off on $1.1 million grant program to bolster security

Wisconsin is moving to free up $1.1 million in federal dollars to help local officials bolster their elections security efforts ahead of next year's presidential race.
The grant proposal, approved 5-0 by the state Elections Commission Tuesday, means up to $1,200 would be available for individual counties and municipalities for baseline security improvements, technical support, training, IT upgrades and more.
Commission Chair Dean Knudson, a Republican appointee, called the plan "comprehensive but very targeted," noting that the state's strength in elections security is its distributed management system.
"Most of the time, that makes us resistant to attack but it is also the fact that you are only as strong as your weakest link," he said.
The vote came after a commission memo last month showed some clerks are using out-of-date computer systems or failing to install software patches and updates, opening the state up to potential vulnerabilities.
Specifically, the memo targeted local clerks’ use of outdated computer operating systems to access the WisVote database, the statewide voter registration and election management system. Those include Windows XP, for which security patches haven’t been supported since 2014. Others are using Windows 7 to access the data, and Microsoft won’t be providing free security updates for it after mid-January 2020.
Commissioners at their August meeting got the ball rolling on an emergency pilot loan program for local elections officials. The $30,000 program would allow them to borrow devices from the commission, and the body would keep and maintain 25 in total for emergency situations, such as a hardware failure or a device being compromised by malware.
Staff had initially sought permission to use up to $300,000 to secure 250 devices that could be loaned out to local clerks who aren’t able to comply with security standards. But rather than approving that plan, the commission's six members directed staff to report back regarding a more comprehensive, managed hardware loan or rental program.
Still, at Tuesday's meeting, staff argued a grant program made the most sense.
"The complications and administrative overhead would make (a rental or loan program) a less effective and less efficient option for assisting local jurisdictions and ultimately it wold reduce adoption of the program in those low-resource municipalities that we specifically want to target," election security lead Tony Bridges said.
He also noted the issue is complicated by the “incredibly high rate of turnover” among clerks, which is 10 per week across the state, many of whom use their own computers or devices to do their jobs.
Across the state, according to feedback the commission collected from local elections officials, local municipalities have varying access to elections-related technology. For example, some communities' governing bodies lack the resources or have decided not to supply their clerks with a computer, requiring those individuals to use their personal device or go to a library to do their elections administration work. Other municipalities do have devices for their clerks, but they don't have the IT help to keep the devices updated through regular security patches.
And in larger communities, clerks have access to secure computers and technical support, but they don't have the funding for extra security measures, according to the commission.
Under the plan commissioners approved, funding would allocated to Tier 1 jurisdictions that "have demonstrated the greatest need," per the meeting materials. That includes jurisdictions that need to upgrade to Windows 10, attend Elections Commission-sponsored security training, purchase a compliant device and other things.
Priority would also be given to jurisdictions within the northern 7th Congressional District, where clerks will have to administer a special election primary Dec. 30. Two Republican candidates — state Sen. Tom Tiffany and Jason Church, a retired Army officer — have already declared their intentions to run for the seat.
Staff had originally suggested that any remaining elections security dollars could be given to counties or municipalities that already meet the "baseline need qualifications" for firewall upgrades, physical security improvements, multi-factor authentication on email accounts, intrusion monitoring devices to detect unauthorized access to a jurisdiction's network and more.
But commissioners decided not to include those jurisdictions' requests in the initial grant process, opting instead to reassess the situation at a December meeting after moving forward with the Tier 1 applicants.
Last month, a WisPolitics.com report found that election equipment in at least seven counties in the state had been connected to the internet -- although Wisconsin officials and voting machine vendors had claimed the devices couldn't be hacked because they weren't online. The report followed a Vice story that outlined the findings from a group of election security experts, who discovered dozens of backend election systems in 10 states were connected to the internet in the last year, including some in Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida.
The funding for the initiatives commissioners approved Tuesday and last month stems from the around $7 million in federal money Wisconsin received in 2018 for election security efforts. The funding is part of around $380 million the federal government allocated across the nation to bolster election administration efforts.
The meeting fell on National Voter Registration Day, an effort to encourage individuals to spotlight and bolster registration efforts.