Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to launch voting education campaign in September

A statewide voter education campaign the Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to launch in September will seek to educate high school students and the general public about how elections work, how to vote and how to become poll workers.

The campaign comes as former President Donald Trump's continuing lies about the 2020 election have triggered elevated scrutiny and are being blamed for threats against election officials nationwide. Recent polls have also found that Wisconsin voters — especially Republicans — have become less confident in elections.

The election commission's goals for the September and October campaign are to create better awareness and understanding around how elections work and establish more public trust in the election process, a commission memo states. The effort also comes amid Republican calls to disband the elections commission and overhaul elections administration.

"With the agency continuing to see heightened public interest in election administration, the need for a comprehensive, concerted education campaign around this topic has never been greater," according to an elections commission memo.

Four videos the commission plans to distribute would focus on how elections administration works, what happens at the polls on Election Day, how election officials keep elections secure and how people can register to vote, cast ballots, vote absentee and become a poll worker. The campaign won't be a get-out-the-vote drive or a partisan effort, the memo says.

One prong of the campaign will be to reach high school students in social studies and civics classrooms; another will target the general public through print and broadcast media.

The campaign is slated to launch in September and continue into October. Partisan primaries for the midterm elections are on Aug. 9, with the general election on Nov. 8.

Almost two of every three local election officials nationwide believe false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a recent poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. Asked the biggest reason retiring clerks wouldn’t continue in their jobs, the top answer was, “Too many political leaders are attacking a system that they know is fair and honest.”

In Wisconsin, 67% of poll respondents said they are very or somewhat confident that votes in the 2020 presidential election were accurately cast and counted, compared with 32% who are not too confident or not at all confident, according to a June Marquette Law School Poll. Almost all Democrats polled were very or somewhat confident in the election. But among Republicans, 65% said they are not at all or not too confident in the 2020 election results. Among independents, 51% are very confident in the elections results, 19% are somewhat confident, 3% are not too confident, and 26% are not at all confident.