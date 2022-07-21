Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to launch voting education campaign in September

A statewide voter education campaign the Wisconsin Elections Commission plans to launch in September will seek to educate high school students and the general public about how elections work, how to vote and how to become poll workers.
The campaign comes as former President Donald Trump's continuing lies about the 2020 election have triggered elevated scrutiny and are being blamed for threats against election officials nationwide. Recent polls have also found that Wisconsin voters — especially Republicans — have become less confident in elections.
The election commission's goals for the September and October campaign are to create better awareness and understanding around how elections work and establish more public trust in the election process, a commission memo states. The effort also comes amid Republican calls to disband the elections commission and overhaul elections administration.
"With the agency continuing to see heightened public interest in election administration, the need for a comprehensive, concerted education campaign around this topic has never been greater," according to an elections commission memo.
Four videos the commission plans to distribute would focus on how elections administration works, what happens at the polls on Election Day, how election officials keep elections secure and how people can register to vote, cast ballots, vote absentee and become a poll worker. The campaign won't be a get-out-the-vote drive or a partisan effort, the memo says.
One prong of the campaign will be to reach high school students in social studies and civics classrooms; another will target the general public through print and broadcast media.
The campaign is slated to launch in September and continue into October. Partisan primaries for the midterm elections are on Aug. 9, with the general election on Nov. 8.
Almost two of every three local election officials nationwide believe false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a recent poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. Asked the biggest reason retiring clerks wouldn’t continue in their jobs, the top answer was, “Too many political leaders are attacking a system that they know is fair and honest.”
In Wisconsin, 67% of poll respondents said they are very or somewhat confident that votes in the 2020 presidential election were accurately cast and counted, compared with 32% who are not too confident or not at all confident, according to a June Marquette Law School Poll. Almost all Democrats polled were very or somewhat confident in the election. But among Republicans, 65% said they are not at all or not too confident in the 2020 election results. Among independents, 51% are very confident in the elections results, 19% are somewhat confident, 3% are not too confident, and 26% are not at all confident.
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.