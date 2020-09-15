Wisconsin elections commission member advised Green Party

Spindell responded, "Please call me," and provided his personal cellphone number.

Spindell said Tuesday that he recommended two attorneys. One was Michael Maistelman, who worked with the Democratic Party in a challenge to the candidacy of rapper Kanye West, and the other was Andrew Phillips.

When the Green Party filed its lawsuit on Sept. 3, Phillips was one of its attorneys.

Phillips has ties to Wisconsin Republicans. He was hired last year by Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee in a battle they were having with Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul over how to handle court settlements.

Phillips did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Spindell said Tuesday that he had no regrets about reaching out to the Green Party and suggesting attorneys for them to hire. He said he felt he had done nothing wrong and that it was an "injustice" for the commission to keep Hawkins off the ballot.

"If I think some of the decisions on the Elections Commission are wrong, I'm not going to keep my mouth shut," Spindell said. "I'm going to tell people about it. I think it's my obligation to the citizens of Wisconsin to do that."