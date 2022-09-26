Wisconsin Elections Commission launches 'Elections 101' educational video series

Amid a swirl of legal challenges, legislative battles and misinformation, voters can be forgiven for not knowing exactly what to expect on Election Day.

To help address that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has launched a series of educational videos that aim to create better awareness of the state's electoral process and build more trust in the safety and security of voting in Wisconsin.

Each of the roughly six-minute videos, which are primarily targeted toward students but are available to the general public, comes with accompanying lesson plans to be used in Wisconsin high schools through a partnership with the state Department of Public Instruction.

Dubbed "Elections 101," the videos cover four areas: an overview of elections in Wisconsin, voting security, voter processes like registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot, and a demonstration of what happens at the polls on Election Day.

The video series comes less than seven weeks before the Nov. 8 election, which sees high stakes races for both governor, where incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces GOP challenger Tim Michels, and U.S. Senate, where Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

The bipartisan elections commission recently approved plans to request more than $1.3 million in additional state funds in the upcoming 2023-25 budget to create an elections inspector general office to expedite research and responses to inquiries and complaints from the public or members of the state Legislature.

The agency's nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe, said the office would also work to tamp down misinformation surrounding elections, which she said “spreads like wildfire.”

The proposal now heads to the GOP-controlled state Legislature as part of next year’s lengthy biennial budget process. Several Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have taken aim at the commission over the last several years, with some calling for the agency to be abolished entirely.

GOP scrutiny over Wisconsin elections has risen since the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by almost 21,000 votes, due in large part to Trump’s repeated lies that the election was “stolen.” A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed the election’s results and found no evidence of widespread fraud. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.