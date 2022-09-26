Wisconsin Elections Commission launches 'Elections 101' educational video series

Amid a swirl of legal challenges, legislative battles and misinformation, voters can be forgiven for not knowing exactly what to expect on Election Day.
To help address that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has launched a series of educational videos that aim to create better awareness of the state's electoral process and build more trust in the safety and security of voting in Wisconsin.
Each of the roughly six-minute videos, which are primarily targeted toward students but are available to the general public, comes with accompanying lesson plans to be used in Wisconsin high schools through a partnership with the state Department of Public Instruction.
Dubbed "Elections 101," the videos cover four areas: an overview of elections in Wisconsin, voting security, voter processes like registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot, and a demonstration of what happens at the polls on Election Day.
The video series comes less than seven weeks before the Nov. 8 election, which sees high stakes races for both governor, where incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers faces GOP challenger Tim Michels, and U.S. Senate, where Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will face Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
The bipartisan elections commission recently approved plans to request more than $1.3 million in additional state funds in the upcoming 2023-25 budget to create an elections inspector general office to expedite research and responses to inquiries and complaints from the public or members of the state Legislature.
The agency's nonpartisan administrator, Meagan Wolfe, said the office would also work to tamp down misinformation surrounding elections, which she said “spreads like wildfire.”
The proposal now heads to the GOP-controlled state Legislature as part of next year’s lengthy biennial budget process. Several Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have taken aim at the commission over the last several years, with some calling for the agency to be abolished entirely.
GOP scrutiny over Wisconsin elections has risen since the 2020 presidential election, in which President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by almost 21,000 votes, due in large part to Trump’s repeated lies that the election was “stolen.” A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed the election’s results and found no evidence of widespread fraud. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.