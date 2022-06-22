Wisconsin Elections Commission head not concerned about voter intimidation in upcoming elections

Wisconsin’s top elections official said Tuesday that she isn’t worried about increased voter intimidation or partisan observers at the polls this fall, when the Democratic governor and a Republican U.S. senator are up for reelection in the presidential battleground state.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said at a news conference that she has no reason to believe the state’s Aug. 9 primary will be any different than the state’s two elections this spring, which featured mostly local races that were far less high-profile than the November midterm elections.
Wolfe and Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson spoke in advance of the state’s Thursday deadline for clerks to send out requested absentee ballots for the upcoming primary.
“My top concerns continue to be election confidence, confidence in the election process, ensuring that people have the information they need to understand elections,” Wolfe said.
She said that concern is not new to this election, “but we are working on a lot of things to get information out to the public.”
Among those efforts are social media tools for clerks, news releases and informational videos about the voting process.
Elections administration has been the target of much misinformation in Wisconsin since President Joe Biden won the state in 2020, defeating Donald Trump by nearly 21,000 votes. Some Republicans have repeatedly refused to accept the results, despite recounts, multiple court rulings, a nonpartisan audit and a conservative review that have all upheld Biden’s win. A GOP-led investigation has also failed to uncover evidence that Trump won.
Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 primary will most notably determine the GOP candidate for governor and Democratic opponent to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
The leading Republican candidates in the governor's race are Trump-backed multimillionaire and construction company co-owner Tim Michels; former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who fell just short of receiving the Wisconsin Republican Party's endorsement at the party's convention in May; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are atop the eight Democrats vying for a shot at Johnson.
Numerous other races will be determined in the August primary.
In the state’s eight congressional districts, there are six primary races. Notably, Democrats did not field any candidates in either the 6th or 8th districts, which are held by Republican Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, and Mike Gallagher, R-Allouez.
Three Republicans are running for attorney general. The winner of that primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Secretary of State Doug La Follette, who is on safari in Africa, will face Democrat Alexia Sabor. Three Republicans and one Libertarian are also running for secretary of state. Two Democrats and eight Republicans are in the running for lieutenant governor.
In the Legislature, 116 of 132 seats are up, including all 99 Assembly seats and 17 of 33 Senate seats. There are seven Senate races and 29 in the Assembly where two or more candidates will face off in the primary.
Republicans go into election season with a 21-12 majority in the Senate and a 58-38 advantage in the Assembly, where there are three vacancies.
Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Harm on Twitter.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.