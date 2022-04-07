Wisconsin Elections Commission fines election denier $2,400 for frivolous voter fraud allegations

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has fined an election denier who was previously convicted of making fraudulent claims to investors more than $2,400 for filing frivolous complaints of alleged voter fraud.

Peter Bernegger, of New London, who was convicted in Mississippi federal court in 2009 for making fraudulent claims to investors in his business, filed multiple claims of voter fraud with the bipartisan elections commission earlier this year. He also presented his claims before the Assembly elections committee in February, just four days after his fourth and final complaint was filed.

The commission ultimately voted in a late February closed session that Bernegger’s claims were frivolous. A majority of commissioners ordered him to pay $2,403 in fines, $1 for each claim that was considered meritless, according to public records first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bernegger has aided Republicans in the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election being conducted by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who has also made claims of widespread fraud in the state’s presidential election. Some details of Bernegger’s individual complaints were not made available, but documents show that one complaint alone included 2,352 allegations.

Ultimately, the commission’s majority determined that Bernegger’s complaints failed to provide reasonable suspicion of a violation of election laws.

The commission also dismissed two complaints Bernegger filed against the agency’s administrator Meagan Wolfe, noting that ruling on such a matter would reflect a conflict of interest.

Bernegger told the Journal Sentinel that he planned to appeal the commission’s dismissal of his complaints to circuit court.

Bernegger was one of several individuals invited by the Assembly elections committee to provide testimony over the last several months. Others include Erick Kaardal, a Republican attorney for the conservative Thomas More Society who has challenged the use of private grant funding provided to cities to help administer the 2020 election; Gableman, a Republican who has been hired by the Legislature to conduct the ongoing GOP-ordered review of the election; and Doug Frank, an Ohio scientist who made baseless claims that Wisconsin’s election likely “was stolen.”

State election officials later debunked many of what they described as “unverified, fantastical claims” of widespread election fraud, including several made by Bernegger.

Among Bernegger’s claims was that more than 300 people registered to vote at an address that no longer exists, though the election commission’s technology director Robert Kehoe later determined that the address in question belongs to a UW-Parkside apartment complex on a street that has since been renamed. In another instance, Bernegger cited hundreds of registered voters at 437 N. Frances St., one of the largest apartment complexes in Madison.

Kehoe said such claims that tens of thousands of fake voters were created to cast ballots in the 2020 election were “shocking and frightening.”

Recounts and court decisions affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

Unfounded claims of widespread election fraud have persisted now for 17 months after the election, fueled in part by Trump’s claim that the election was “stolen” — allegations that have been repeated by Gableman, who was hired last summer to lead the GOP-ordered review of the election at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds.

After extending Gableman’s contract through the end of April, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, later said he was considering rescinding subpoenas issued by the former justice so that a Republican attorney general if elected in November could file criminal charges against the subpoenaed individuals, though he did not provide specifics on what charges could be pursued.

The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of legal battles related to the probe.

