Wisconsin Elections Commission denies request to sanction Republicans claiming to be electors

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission has unanimously denied a complaint seeking sanctions against the 10 Republicans, including a member of the commission, who signed paperwork attempting to hand Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump.

The complaint was filed more than a year ago by Jeffrey Mandell, an attorney with the liberal law firm Law Forward, and alleged the Republicans committed fraud when they met at the Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents purporting that Trump had won the state.

The meeting of Republicans occurred following advice from attorneys with close ties to Trump. Documents have underscored efforts by those in Trump’s inner circle to circumvent the Electoral College process in several states, including Wisconsin, following the 2020 election, despite recounts and court decisions affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes.

Mandell received a letter Tuesday from the Wisconsin Department of Justice indicating that all six members of the commission, including Republican appointee Robert Spindell, who was one of the 10 Republicans who signed the documents, had dismissed the complaint in a March 9 closed session.

“The Complainant’s argument — that the Respondents were not electors — presumes the outcome of the state procedures,” attorneys for the commission wrote in a memo. “And as noted above, Wisconsin law does not prohibit an alternative set of electors from meeting.”

The commission concluded Mandell’s complaint “does not raise a reasonable suspicion that the respondents violated Wisconsin election law,” according to the letter.

Mandell said he was disappointed in the commission’s decision, but even more so that Spindell was allowed to vote on the matter.

“Spindell participated in this decision, and that is just egregious,” Mandell said. “It is contrary to every elementary principle of justice that someone gets to be the judge on whether their own conduct was lawful. I think that’s pretty crazy and deeply disappointing.”

Mandell could appeal the commission’s decision in circuit court, but said he is weighing his options at this point.

“From the outset, our goal has been to shed light on this travesty, seek accountability for the fraudulent electors & ensure this never happens again in WI,” Mandell tweeted. “That project continues. We’re actively pursuing numerous avenues for accountability. Our work on this is far from done.”

Law Forward also filed a complaint with the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and another with the Office of Lawyer Regulation, the agency that handles complaints against lawyers, against former chair of the state Republican Party Andrew Hitt, who also signed the paperwork. The U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the matter.

The Republicans have said the meeting occurred based on legal advice and was done to preserve their legal options amid litigation surrounding the election.

Others to sign the documents in Wisconsin include 8th Congressional District GOP chair Kelly Ruh; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Carol Brunner; Dane County Republican Party chair Scott Grabins; La Crosse County Republican Party chair Bill Feehan; 5th Congressional District GOP chair Kathy Kiernan; 6th Congressional District GOP chair Darryl Carlson; 1st Congressional District GOP vice chair Pam Travis; and Mary Buestrin, vice chair of the Midwest region for the Republican National Committee.

Spindell said in a text message Tuesday the documents were signed following legal guidance from the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Trump campaign, and doing so was necessary “to preserve Trump’s record and the (Party’s) position in these many federal and state cases swirling around (Wisconsin) at the time.

“It would have been malpractice on the part of any attorneys not to have the Trump campaign & RPW take all steps to preserve its record and options,” Spindell wrote.

Hitt and Ruh were subpoenaed earlier this year by the U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol. The committee subpoenaed individuals in six other states where similar documents were signed.

The committee is examining whether Republicans were trying to present Vice President Mike Pence with conflicting slates of electors so that he could have thrown the election to a House vote that would have handed the election to Trump, something Pence refused to do.

The meeting of Wisconsin Republicans occurred on the same day that the Democratic slate of Wisconsin electors convened in the same building to deliver the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. It also occurred after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Biden had won the election and a month after Wisconsin county clerks canvassed the presidential election results.

Hitt said in a statement he “had no illusions the actions we took as Republican electors in December of 2020 were going to change the rightful result of the election either in Wisconsin or nationally.”

“We simply gathered on the advice of legal counsel to ensure all options were preserved in case of a court decision favorable to the Trump legal team in ongoing litigation,” Hitt said. “I assumed, correctly, our paperwork would be ignored, as it should be, absent a court decision finding legitimate cause to declare President Trump won Wisconsin.”

