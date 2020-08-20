Wisconsin Elections Commission denies Kanye West ballot access

"This is one of the closet call cases I’ve seen, but consistency requires me to treat all candidates the same, regardless of their party, regardless of their color or any other characteristic of the candidate," he said.

But fellow Republican appointee Bob Spindell, the sole vote in favor of granting West ballot access, argued that the COVID-19 pandemic complicated the process of turning in signatures but, regardless, the documents were in the WEC building, thus in possession of WEC staff, by the deadline.

Spindell, WisPolitics.com noted, wasn't as sympathetic to state candidates at a spring WEC meeting, when he said they "just have to understand that one way or another, it's gotta be in by 5 o'clock" and that if it happened "one minute after five … too bad."

He also suggested that Democrats were seeking to get West off the ballots to suppress "the Black vote."