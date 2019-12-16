Wisconsin Elections commission declines voter purge for now

ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, and the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.

The commission mailed more than 234,000 notifications to voters in early October, but it won’t begin removing non-responsive voters from the polling lists for another year or two. That course of action came after the commission ran into trouble with the 2017 movers process. At that time, more than 300,000 people did not respond to mailings and were identified as ineligible to vote. But after the fact, local elections officials found that many of the voters had not actually moved.

WILL argues the commission violated state law by not deactivating voters who didn’t respond to the mailings within a month after they were sent.

Republicans on the commission agree, and argued they should begin carrying out Malloy's order unless told otherwise by a higher court. Republican commissioner Robert Spindell, who supports the lawsuit, said data about movers "has to be reliable, not perfect" and that removing potential movers will increase voter confidence in elections, especially among Republicans.