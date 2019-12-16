Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks over response to order purging 200,000 voters from rolls

Voters were flagged by the Elections Commission as having potentially moved based on information it received from the DMV, post office or other government agencies, leading the body to send the individuals letters asking them to verify their address to remain registered and cast ballots.

The commission sought to allow voters to stay on the active list until after the April 2021 election. At that time, those who haven't voted or re-registered would be deactivated. But WILL argued the approach is illegal and that the commission is mandated to remove voters from the rolls if it doesn't receive a response to its mailings after 30 days.

Democrats argued in a brief open-session meeting Monday morning that ordering the commission staff to remove those voters immediately, as one Republican-backed motion sought to do, could create hurdles for voters if there is an appeal.

"We know that there’s going to be an appeal," Democratic appointee Mark Thomsen said. "The law isn’t the law until the Court of Appeals says what it is and to mislead the public by this motion does a disservice to voters and voters' rights everywhere."