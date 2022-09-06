Wisconsin Elections Commission approves guidance for disabled voters following court order

The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday approved guidance for local election clerks clarifying that voters with disabilities are entitled to receive third-party help when mailing or delivering absentee ballots.

Following almost two hours of debate, the six-member commission voted 4-2 to approve the guidance, which was ordered last week by U.S. District Court Judge James Peterson, of the Western District of Wisconsin. Republican-appointed commissioners Don Millis and Robert Spindell opposed the motion, while fellow Republican Marge Bostelmann joined Democratic appointees Mark Thomsen, Julie Glancey and Ann Jacobs in supporting the measure.

Under the guidance and per Peterson's order, clerks will be notified that the federal Voting Rights Act allows voters with disabilities to receive assistance as long as the person helping them isn't the voter's employer, an agent of that employer "or officer or agent of the voter's union."

Proposals by Millis and Spindell seeking to require those assisting voters to fill out an attestation form proving their identity failed along 3-3 split votes with Democratic members of the commission opposed to what they described as additional requirements for voters with disabilities.

"We did not require this for folks who have a disability under the Voting Rights Act in 2016 or 2018 or 2020," Thomsen said. "I do not think we should add that hurdle now. We should not make it harder for those with a disability to vote."

Under the guidance approved Tuesday, clerks do not need to confirm a person's disability or the identity of the voter or assistor to accept the ballot.

Peterson's order came after several voters with disabilities asked a federal court to ensure they can receive help voting following a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision and subsequent comments from the state's chief elections officer that appeared to severely limit, if not eliminate, their ability to vote.

Peterson ruled that federal law requires local clerks and election officials to provide assistance to voters with disabilities, regardless of what state statutes say or decisions by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.