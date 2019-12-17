Wisconsin Elections Commission appeals ruling on voter purge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn't respond to this October's mailing.

Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.

ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.

Wisconsin law states "the clerk or board of election commissioners" shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a movers mailing within 30 days.