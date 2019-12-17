Wisconsin Elections Commission appeals ruling on voter purge

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday appealed an Ozaukee County judge's ruling ordering the registration of up to 234,000 voters be deactivated, likely setting up the case to head to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, whose justice department represents the commission, filed a notice of appeal with the Madison-based District IV Court of Appeals, a step below the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which conservatives dominate 5-2.
The appeal comes after Ozaukee County Judge Paul Malloy on Friday handed a victory to conservatives by ordering that the registration of hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin voters be tossed out because they may have moved.
Removing voters from the rolls could have a significant effect on upcoming Wisconsin elections in 2020, including primary and general elections for the state Supreme Court and the presidential preference primary and general election.
The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit against the commission last month alleging it violated state-mandated policies related to "movers," voters who report an official government transaction from an address different from their voter registration address.
"It’s unfortunate the Wisconsin Elections Commission is prolonging this dispute when Judge Malloy found the state agency in clear violation of state law," said WILL executive director Rick Esenberg in a statement following the appeal. "But we look forward to making the case, once again, that the Wisconsin Elections Commission must follow state law and protect the integrity of Wisconsin elections."
In October, the Elections Commission sent a letter to about 234,000 voters it identified as potentially having moved. It asked those voters to update their voter registrations if they moved or notify elections officials if they still reside at the same address. Because some of the voters flagged as having moved in a 2017 mailing never actually did, the commission opted to wait for as much as a couple years to deactivate the registration of voters who didn't respond to this October's mailing.
Elections officials sent the letters based on information obtained through the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, which flags movers. The commission reviews the information to ensure accuracy.
ERIC obtains data from a variety of sources to flag voters who may have moved, such as Wisconsin motor vehicle records, voter registration and motor vehicle records from participating states, along with the National Change of Address database from the U.S. Postal Service.
Wisconsin law states "the clerk or board of election commissioners" shall deactivate a registered voter if he or she fails to respond to a movers mailing within 30 days.
WILL argues the law makes it clear that the registrations of voters who didn't respond to the commission's mailing within a month should be purged from the rolls. But the commission, through the DOJ, argues the law doesn't apply to the commission, but rather municipal clerks and the Milwaukee Election Commission.
Even if it did, the commission says the data it relies on to flag movers isn't reliable enough to count on.
On Monday, Republicans on the Wisconsin Elections Commission unsuccessfully attempted to carry out Malloy's order within 7 business days. The commission deadlocked after an equal number of Democrats voted against the motion, arguing the state would need to reinstate voters if the Court of Appeals issues an emergency stay against Malloy's order.