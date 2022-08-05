Wisconsin Elections Commission announces actions to keep absentee voting secure after fraudulent incidents

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to thousands of voters to ensure the absentee ballots due to be delivered to addresses different from those the voters previously had on file aren’t part of a recent wave of fraudulent absentee ballot requests.

Those nearly 4,000 postcards are part of an Elections Commission effort announced Thursday to ensure secure absentee voting after two Wisconsin residents admitted to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots for others in an effort to show that such fraud is possible.

Other initiatives announced Thursday include monitoring the statewide voter registration system and expediting formal complaints related to fraudulently ordering absentee ballots.

“Voters should rest assured that voting absentee remains a secure way to vote in the upcoming August 9 Partisan Primary,” Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe said in a statement. “However, to provide additional reassurance, election officials at the state and local level continue to closely monitor for any indication of potentially unauthorized absentee ballot requests, no matter how rare those incidents may be.”

The postcards will confirm receipt of the absentee ballot requests and state: “The absentee request indicated you would like your ballot sent to an address other than your home/voter registration address.”

The postcards ask voters who didn’t submit those requests to call or email the commission at elections@wisconsin.gov. It will tell voters who did make such requests that they’re not required to take further action.

Commissioners also agreed to refer suspicious activity to municipal clerks, which could lead to clerks canceling potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests. Clerks who identify and act upon suspicious activity are asked to report that to the commission and law enforcement. The commission and clerks would also work to fulfill law enforcement requests for data and information related to potentially fraudulent absentee ballot requests, the statement says.

And while the website where people request absentee ballots, MyVote.wi.gov, previously contained some statutory language citing the rules, voters are now required to acknowledge a new warning before the request can be submitted that states, “Any person who impersonates a registered elector, poses as another person for the purpose of voting at an election, falsely procures registration or election materials, or otherwise violates the law will be referred for prosecution.”

The commission also encouraged voters to check their status at MyVote to see whether an absentee ballot request has been made in their name.