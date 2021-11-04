Wisconsin elections administrator: LAB election audit process 'doesn't feel right'

In the letter, Jacobs said the issue stems from the Audit Bureau's unusual decision to not provide the commission or its staff an opportunity to see or respond to the report before it was published in late October. Jacobs said the six-member bipartisan commission is willing to discuss the audit after it holds its next scheduled meeting on Dec. 1, which she said is the soonest the commission can meet.

"I recognize the public interest in this matter, and I certainly appreciate that the Committee wants to discuss the LAB’s audit," Jacobs wrote. "However, the WEC simply is unable to provide the information you are seeking at this time. Had the regular audit process been followed — the process which has governed every other audit — this would not be the case. Unfortunately, that decision by the LAB has resulted in this situation."

Speaking with the State Journal editorial board Thursday, Wolfe said she met with Audit Bureau officials early in the auditing process and was informed of the traditional process, which includes an exit conference and chance for response from the audited party.

“At no point was it brought to our attention that they planned to deviate from the process," Wolfe said. "I was alerted 10 minutes before the report was released publicly."