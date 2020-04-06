Wisconsin election on for Tuesday after Supreme Court blocks Gov. Tony Evers’ order

But the state Department of Justice, representing Evers, countered in its response that the governor’s move came as he sought to protect public health and safety amid the pandemic, and it argued the Legislature and judiciary had failed to act.

“During an emergency, our statutes impose a duty on the Governor to protect the state and its residents, and they empower him to issue those emergency orders he deems necessary for the security of the people,” DOJ attorneys argued.

Meanwhile, the state’s Elections Commission is poised to meet again Monday night to discuss the ruling, following an earlier meeting this afternoon.

In Wisconsin, a flurry of separate federal lawsuits sought to delay the election or add more flexibility to those seeking to vote absentee. A federal judge last week ruled to extend the deadline to turn in absentee ballots until April 13 and waive the witness signature requirement, though the latter was rolled back after Republicans appealed the decision Friday.

Over the weekend, legislative Republicans again appealed the federal judge’s absentee ballot extension to the U.S. Supreme Court, requesting the justices act on it Monday. That action is still pending.

