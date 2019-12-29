Wisconsin election officials to consider purged voter options

Wisconsin election officials are scheduled to meet Monday to consider what to do about more than 200,000 voters that a judge has ruled should be purged from voter rolls in the key swing state.

The judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative law firm said the Wisconsin Elections Commission must immediately deactivate the voter registrations of people who were sent a 2019 movers mailing and either did not respond or whose letter was returned as undeliverable. The affected voters are registered in heavily Democratic areas of Wisconsin, a battleground state in the 2020 election that President Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016.

The commission could follow that ruling to the letter and immediately deactivate those voters. Or it could deactivate the voters, but also send them a mailing alerting them that their registration status has changed and telling them how to register at their current address. The commission could decide to mail the 209,000 voters who have not requested continuation or re-registered, telling them their registration will be deactivated if they don't request continuation within a set time.