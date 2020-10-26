Wisconsin election clerks seek order on ballot counting

Election clerks in northeastern Wisconsin asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to issue an order allowing them to fill in a ballot misprint so that as many as 13,500 ballots can be processed more quickly through counting machines on Election Day.

Using a black pen or marker to fill in the misprinted "timing mark," which is used by counting machines to read the ballots, would be the easiest and fastest way to fix the problem, clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties told the state Supreme Court. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also backs that approach, which elections officials say can't be done without an order from the highest court in the presidential battleground state.

The misprint is a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot, and it does not affect any contests, candidates or ballot referenda. The purpose of the timing blocks, which are small black marks at the periphery of the ballot, are to instruct the machine on how to align the ballots so that they are properly counted, the clerks told the court.

The error was discovered earlier this month. The mistake was caught in time to reprint the ballots so that those used for early in-person voting, which began last week, are able to be counted, said Outagamie County Clerk Lori O'Bright.