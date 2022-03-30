Wisconsin election clerks face unprecedented scrutiny despite no widespread fraud

Since the 2020 presidential election, Florence County Clerk Donna Trudell said she has fielded about two calls a week from people concerned that hackers will break into voting machines in the county to change votes from one party to another in future elections.

To ease those concerns, Trudell, who was a deputy clerk for 10 years and county clerk for the last nine, bought new voting machines without modems to assure callers the devices cannot connect to the internet.

But the calls keep coming, and now include many voters skeptical that she has really ordered voting machines without modems. Never mind that there's no evidence that voting machines that do connect to the internet have ever been hacked to change votes in Wisconsin or anywhere else. Or that some clerks in Florence County — where former President Donald Trump beat President Joe Biden by a nearly 3-to-1 margin — have even held public training sessions to show how the new voting machines work.

“People still have hesitancy," said Trudell, one of Wisconsin's 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks who manage polling places, hire poll workers and abide by election laws enforced by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. "We're trying to relieve that, but I don't know … how to do that.”

Across the state and nation, election clerks have been facing unprecedented scrutiny since the 2020 elections. Much of that pressure on election officials comes from unsubstantiated claims about widespread fraud. And in Wisconsin, the bulk of the scrutiny — and threats — has been directed at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, officials in Milwaukee and Madison, and to a lesser extent officials in Racine, Green Bay and Kenosha.

But even in outstate Wisconsin, where Trump won by a large margin or didn't lose by much, some clerks are feeling the heat.

"Before the 2020 election, there wasn't a skeptic around," said Tracey Ferron, the city clerk in the City of Beaver Dam, where Biden beat Trump by only a few dozen votes. Ferron has been a clerk for 14 years. "Now all of a sudden, there are, because they didn't get the results they wanted. So it's frustrating."

When people doubt processes and election results, Ferron said, she invites them to be a poll worker so they can learn behind the scenes. Nobody has accepted her offer.

Still, Ferron said she hasn't let the stress get to her too much.

"I have confidence in the system," she said. "And you know, we see all the backend work, so I know how to stand my ground."

Several clerks across the state told the Wisconsin State Journal as much: They remain resilient with the knowledge that no widespread voter fraud has been proven to exist in the state. Many of them said they haven't been bothered by the residents in their towns, who suspect widespread fraud but not from their clerks or within their towns.

Others are more affected.

“I pray a lot more," said Shelly VanPembrook, the Florence town clerk, who has been a clerk for 14 years.

Like Trudell and Ferron, VanPembrook said her job has become more difficult in the past two years.

VanPembrook said voters in Florence doubt the voting machines she uses; they're more confident in her and her staff. But when she conducted a public voter machine training to alleviate voters' concerns, the turnout was "extremely disappointing."

And people still doubt the machines, she said.

“You just feel like you’re under a microscope," she said. "Well, you got to do your job. And it is the most probably the most important job that clerks do. And we just want to do our job well."

A Republican review of the election by conservative former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was the latest to fall short of proving widespread fraud. Gableman claimed 100% of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee county nursing homes cast absentee ballots in 2020, insinuating at least some of those votes had to have been cast fraudulently by others. But a closer look by the Wisconsin State Journal found only one nursing home where all 12 registered voters cast ballots; turnout among all the others ranged from 42% to 91%.

Some have conflated policies or decisions on election administration that they opposed or which weren’t explicitly authorized in state law with fraud, even though some of the practices were consistent with past elections, were approved by government bodies in open session or were found to be legal by a court.

Those include grants from the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life to help cover the cost of conducting an election during a pandemic. While the grants went to about 214 municipalities, including many that went for Trump, the bulk of the money went to the state’s five largest cities, which turned out strongly for Joe Biden. Multiple courts have ruled the grants were legal. The grants were also not denied to any municipalities that requested them.

Election deniers also have called for jailing members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission for advising local clerks they could fix minor errors on ballot envelopes and use ballot drop boxes, which aren’t addressed in state law. The measures were approved by both Democratic and Republican members of the commission.

Almost two of every three local election officials nationwide think false information is making their jobs more dangerous, according to a recent poll by the liberal Brennan Center for Justice. Asked the biggest reason retiring clerks wouldn't continue their jobs, the top answer was, "Too many political leaders are attacking a system that they know is fair and honest."

On March 17, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester expressed his baseless belief that there had been “widespread fraud” in 2020.

In her 20 years working for the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, executive director Faith Elford said she has never seen as much turnover as in the years since 2020.

She said 27 long-term association members retired in 2020 and 2021, and another 15 so far in 2022. Since 2020, she said, there have been 296 new municipal clerk staff. She said some of those have already quit.

The stress resulting from 2020 election conspiracy theories isn't the sole reason for all of those retirements and turnover, Elford said, but it's a big part for some.

"It's just not worth it to be getting snide remarks from your residents and phone calls and all that stuff," she said. "We're not paid enough to have to take that kind of bad stuff. It's crazy."

Increasing voter skepticism also surged for Wisconsin Rapids City Clerk Jennifer Gossick in the wake of the 2020 election.

Once, she said, a voter alleging fraud asked Gossick if MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell had called her yet. Gossick said the voter told her that Lindell — whose claims about the 2020 election led a voting machine company to file a defamation lawsuit against him — was contacting every clerk in the nation.

"I said, 'No, I have not heard from him,'" said Gossick, who added that she would be happy to fulfill a public records request if Lindell ever files one.

Gossick said she showed that voter — along with the 15-to-25 people that she said have called her since the 2020 general election with voter fraud concerns — the work behind how votes are tabulated.

Unlike the other people whose call she fielded, Gossick said the voter asking about Lindell still thought she was complicit in fraud despite Gossick showing her the proof behind her work.

"I can't do anything about that," Gossick said in an interview. "I can show you the process … but there's nothing further I can give you."

Once, Gossick said, a voter sarcastically asked if people receive two ballots depending on what party they vote for. That's despite Trump winning both Wood County and its county seat Wisconsin Rapids.

Comments like those, she said, have taken a toll.

"But I just keep reminding myself, we work for the voters," she said. "I just try to take each complaint one at a time. I say it's like playing baseball, you deal with a pitch that's in front of you."

