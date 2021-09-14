Wisconsin election clerks confused by investigation email

The Gableman probe has drawn bipartisan criticism.

On Monday, an email signed by Gableman was sent to at least 25 of the state's 72 counties, based on the AP tally. The email included an attachment addressed to clerks, asking them to preserve "any and all records and evidence" related to the 2020 presidential election. It also asks the county clerks to share the email with more than 1,800 municipal clerks who run elections.

Even though Gableman's name was in the body of the email and on the attached letter, the email itself came from someone named "john delta" at a gmail.com address. The pdf attachment lists "Andrew Kloster" as the author.

Kloster is a former Trump administration official and an attorney who describes himself as an “ecumenical rightist” on Twitter. Neither he nor Gableman responded to a request for comment.

Shortly after the AP sent Kloster a message on Twitter asking if he had written the email attachment, his old tweets were deleted.

Gableman has not said who, if anyone, he has hired to assist with the investigation and as of Tuesday morning he had not submitted any invoices for reimbursement.

The format of the email raised concerns in several Wisconsin counties.