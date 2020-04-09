Wisconsin election a lesson for the nation, but legal experts divided on what that lesson is

“It's not clear how eager the federal courts would be to step in and rule on this, however, particularly if it would mean holding a new election," he said. "And since the U.S. Supreme Court already showed that it thinks the federal courts should tread very carefully here.”

He said that while some have focused the blame for putting voters at risk on the courts, they should not bear the brunt.

“I think it needs to be very clear where people should direct their ire, and it's not at the courts,” he said. “Courts are there to interpret the laws as written. If Wisconsin law does not allow the Governor to do what he did, they should direct their ire at the political actors in charge of writing those laws and of coordinating the response on the ground. They should examine the actions of the Governor, the legislature, the mayors and city councils across the state. That's where the attention should be focused.”

But Yablon said the perception of partisanship in the courts may be what the public takes away from the decision to allow an election that put voters at risk.

"When the right to vote is threatened and courts fail to help safeguard it, the public's faith in the judiciary likely takes a hit," he said, "especially when the public suspects that partisan motives may have been at work."

