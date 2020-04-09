Wisconsin election a lesson for the nation, but legal experts divided on what that lesson is

Experts across the country are trying to determine the legal implications of Tuesday’s election in Wisconsin, which took place amid a pandemic that as of Wednesday has racked up 2,756 confirmed COVID-19 cases and killed 99 in the state.
Some scholars say two last-minute high court rulings that left many voters with a choice between safety and exercising their right to vote could have significant impact on the November presidential election.
Wisconsin is the only state in the nation to hold a presidential primary election in April, when the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to surge. Ten other states have put primaries on hold or moved to mail-in voting.
“I think every other state made the right call,” said Edward Foley, an Ohio State University law professor who directs the school's election law program.
The election featured state Supreme Court candidates Daniel Kelly, a conservative appointed in 2016 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, backed by liberals, as well as thousands of local seats.
A flurry of litigation surrounding the vote was put to rest Monday when the right-leaning state Supreme Court invalidated Gov. Tony Evers’ order to postpone the election, and the U.S. Supreme Court nixed an expansion of absentee voting, proposed with the hope of avoiding crowded polling locations where social distancing practices were impossible, and giving absentee voters time to receive and turn in their ballots.
But there’s plenty of court action to come. Possibly thousands of voters never received the absentee ballots they requested. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 1,275,117 ballots were sent out, but only 1,003,422 returned, a difference of 271,695.
Last year's Supreme Court election had a 6,000-vote margin, and some say a similarly close election could lead to a contested result. Vote totals will not be available until Monday.
Robert Yablon, a UW law professor who studies politics and elections, said that likely litigants will be aggrieved voters and groups that advocate for them, as well as losing candidates.
If voters or poll workers are able to show that they were sickened because of in-person voting, they will likely have little recourse against the officials who allowed the vote to take place, he said.
"Those officials typically have at least partial immunity from suits for damages, which makes it difficult to recover against them," he said.
And judges and legislators generally have absolute immunity, he said.
Karofsky loses and and contests the results, Yablon said, she'll likely have little luck in conservative-leaning courts.
"Those courts have been willing to tolerate a fair bit of imperfection in electoral processes," he said. "She would likely need to offer fairly compelling evidence of misconduct, such as officials improperly rejecting lawfully cast ballots."
Karofsky has already hinted at the possibility of litigation.
"It’s too early right now to think about what legal remedies may be available after the election because we just have no idea how the rest of today is going to play out and how the next six days are going to play out, between now and April 13," Karofsky told reporters on Tuesday. "But we have always been concerned about the voices of the people of Wisconsin being heard and we’re going to continue to have those concerns until every last ballot in this race is counted."
On behalf of voters, both the League of Women Voters and Voces de la Fontera, which along with four other groups sued last week to postpone the election, said they will consider legal action over the election.
“I’m sure there will be discussion soon,” said Jack Norman, spokesman for Voces de la Frontera. “As we did in (last week's) lawsuit, we would likely work in alliance with other organizations rather than go it alone.”
What legal avenues groups could take to challenge the election are unclear, but it could be difficult to make a case.
“In general, the problem is that any suit is fundamentally complaining about government inaction rather than action,” said UW political science professor Howard Schweber in an email. “The key event here was the Republicans declining to postpone the election — it is generally impossible in our system to bring a claim against a government for not doing something.”
Gov. Tony Evers late last week called the Legislature into special session to deal with his proposal to postpone the election and send ballots to eligible voters. But Republicans opposing the measures gaveled in and gaveled out of session in a matter of seconds without taking action. In a last-ditch effort, Evers issued an executive order to put the election off, but the state Supreme Court, in a 4-2 vote along ideological lines, said he didn’t have the authority.
But it’s the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision, also along ideological lines, that overturned a lower court measure to extend absentee voting until April 13, that observers say could impact the November presidential election.
“The decision is an ominous sign about what the Court will allow elected officials to get away with during the coronavirus outbreak, even at great harm to our representative democracy,” Leah Litman, an assistant law professor at the University of Michigan, wrote Tuesday in The Atlantic.
Litman laid out the partisan calculus behind the court’s decision: the lower turnout that historically benefits Republicans, a factor acknowledged publicly by President Donald Trump; the vastly disparate death rate from the disease of mostly Democratic African Americans, who were forced to either vote or not vote at five polling stations in a city that typically as 180.
“Imagine, for example, that states do not allow absentee voting or voting by mail even though the coronavirus remains a serious threat to public health,” Litman writes. “Imagine also that the president, continuing to minimize the threat posed by the virus, tells his supporters that they should go out and vote anyway. Monday’s decision suggests that the Supreme Court wouldn’t care.”
Foley, the Ohio State University law professor, is more optimistic. He said the legal disputes could pave the way for a smoother process when voter go to the polls, or to mailboxes, in November.
And he doesn’t think partisanship will be the deciding factor. He points to the fact that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority invalidated the lower court ruling that extended absentee voting, all nine judges were on board with extending the date for accepting absentee ballots to April 13.
It’s a start, he said, toward finding a solution if similar social distancing conditions exist in November. As a possible remedy for the inability to get absentee ballots to voters in time, he said, Congress could approve the use of Federal Write-In Absentee Ballots, available online and currently used by the military and other Americans overseas, for general usage.
“Wisconsin has done us a favor,” he said.
But it could be a tough lesson, he said, especially if the number of missing absentee ballots outnumber the margin of victory, putting the election at risk of being ruled invalid.
Schweber was less optimistic about the impact the Wisconsin election might have on the rest of the nation, especially if Kelly, whose prospects were thought to be dim a few weeks ago, prevails. That might lead Republicans in other states to enact more ways to suppress the vote to better their electoral chances.
In states where Republicans dominate the state government, he said, “I expect to see both an insistence on in-person voting and a lack of adequate absentee ballot provision in urban areas. It is already the case that since 2012 Republican-dominated state governments have closed more than 1,600 polling places across the South and in Alaska, primarily in areas with large minority populations.”
Not everyone sees a partisan motivation behind the court decisions. Rick Esenberg, who heads up the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said judges have competing judicial philosophies, but that doesn’t make them partisan.
“I think judges — on both the legal left and the legal right — try to call them as they see them,” he said in an email. “They tend to see things in different ways because of differences in constitutional philosophy, not partisanship.”
UW-Madison political science professor Ryan Owens said it’s not clear how the results of the election might be challenged, but arguments might center on racial disparities and the 14th Amendment's equal protection clause.
“It's not clear how eager the federal courts would be to step in and rule on this, however, particularly if it would mean holding a new election," he said. "And since the U.S. Supreme Court already showed that it thinks the federal courts should tread very carefully here.”
He said that while some have focused the blame for putting voters at risk on the courts, they should not bear the brunt.
“I think it needs to be very clear where people should direct their ire, and it's not at the courts,” he said. “Courts are there to interpret the laws as written. If Wisconsin law does not allow the Governor to do what he did, they should direct their ire at the political actors in charge of writing those laws and of coordinating the response on the ground. They should examine the actions of the Governor, the legislature, the mayors and city councils across the state. That's where the attention should be focused.”
But Yablon said the perception of partisanship in the courts may be what the public takes away from the decision to allow an election that put voters at risk.
"When the right to vote is threatened and courts fail to help safeguard it, the public's faith in the judiciary likely takes a hit," he said, "especially when the public suspects that partisan motives may have been at work."
