Wisconsin DOT launches guide for title and registration applications, fee estimates

The state transportation department on Thursday announced a new online guide to assist customers through the vehicle title and registration application process — the department’s most-used form.

More than 9,600 people use the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles’ title and license plate application form each month, according to the DOT.

With the new online guide, screens are customized to the information provided by the applicant, including the Vehicle Identification Number, to walk individuals through the process.

“This new online guide takes the guesswork out for customers,” DMV administrator Kristina Boardman said in a statement. “Individuals who want to title a vehicle or apply for license plates will be lead step-by-step through the application. All the fees will be assessed for the customer’s specific situation and location.”

The guide can be used to process a vehicle title, new license plates, including some specialty plates, vehicle title and registration and the transfer of plates. The portal also estimates title fees, the state and local sales taxes and miscellaneous and processing fees.