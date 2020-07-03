Wisconsin DOT launches guide for title and registration applications, fee estimates

The state transportation department on Thursday announced a new online guide to assist customers through the vehicle title and registration application process — the department’s most-used form.
More than 9,600 people use the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles’ title and license plate application form each month, according to the DOT.
With the new online guide, screens are customized to the information provided by the applicant, including the Vehicle Identification Number, to walk individuals through the process.
“This new online guide takes the guesswork out for customers,” DMV administrator Kristina Boardman said in a statement. “Individuals who want to title a vehicle or apply for license plates will be lead step-by-step through the application. All the fees will be assessed for the customer’s specific situation and location.”
The guide can be used to process a vehicle title, new license plates, including some specialty plates, vehicle title and registration and the transfer of plates. The portal also estimates title fees, the state and local sales taxes and miscellaneous and processing fees.
“Estimating the correct fees is the most common error we see on this form and the biggest cause for delays in customers getting their plates or titles,” Boardman said.
Individuals who purchased a vehicle outside Wisconsin do not qualify for the online guide and must use the application form themselves.
Earlier this year, the DOT launched new programs aimed at reducing in-person visits to state motor vehicle offices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under one program, drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 may be eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL.
The DOT estimated in May that nearly 250,000 Wisconsin drivers were eligible to renew their license online this year, allowing them to avoid lines at the DMV.
Applicants seeking a driver’s license that is REAL-ID compliant must visit the DMV. The deadline for getting a REAL-ID, which can be used as a form of identification for air travel, has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.
In May, the DOT also announced that 16- and 17-year-olds would be able to secure a driver’s license with the option of waiving the required in-person road test.
The DMV traditionally conducts about 2,100 road tests per week, with almost 65% of those for people under the age of 18. Of those, 98% pass the road test on their first or second attempt.
The DMV in May estimated it had a backlog of 16,000 road test requests, with about 10,000 of those eligible for a waiver.
