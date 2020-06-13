Wisconsin DOJ started collecting police use-of-force data in 2020

A review of WPPA data, provided by executive director Jim Palmer, and listing officer-involved shootings across the state from fatal and nonfatal cases spanning from 2014 to 2019, showed a series of other investigating entities, including neighboring agencies or counties or a sheriff's office.

For example, of the 32 cases listed in 2019, 16 were listed as having been investigated by DCI.

Palmer said WPPA, which represents many officers involved in these instances, began collecting the data six years ago as "it was clearly becoming a more prominent issue of public concern."

In the years since, Palmer said he has shared the information with chiefs and sheriffs and with the public, adding it was "challenging not to have an informed debate when we don't have any information."

"We have long supported any interest in the part of DOJ to collect data more broadly," he said.

The agency's new data collection project is a combination of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's national use-of-force program and the federal Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance's arrest-related deaths program, Ballweg said.