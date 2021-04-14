Wisconsin DOJ plans to launch sexual assault kit tracker

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is working to create a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system after bipartisan legislation to do just that stalled last session.
Funded by federal grant dollars, the effort, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said, is one way to "move forward with strengthening Wisconsin's response to sexual assault, regardless of whether the Legislature joins us in that effort."
Coming in the years after the state identified thousands of kits that had gone untested, the system is set to launch by the end of 2021. Its announcement follows a legislative cycle where bills to establish a designated timeline and protocols for collecting sexual assault kits and tracking them passed the Senate but died amid a partisan battle in the Assembly.
Both bills were brought back this year, and they were once again approved by the Senate. But their fate in the Assembly, where neither has yet to receive a public hearing, remains unclear.
While DOJ is moving forward with its own sexual assault kit tracker, Kaul said he still hopes to see both bills pass, noting it would be beneficial to have a statewide mandate in place to ensure the site is used and updated in perpetuity.
"If legislation is passed that would create a mandate, then every agency in the state would have to be part of that system, so that would make the sure the system is as effective as it could be," he said. "It also would make sure that, if some future AG has a different view about whether we should have a good tracking system, that it will remain in place."
Under the initiative DOJ announced Wednesday, kits would be tracked from their creation through the law enforcement process. After the "sexual assault nurse examination" (SANE) occurs, the data would first be entered into the site and the survivor would be given an individual identification number, which they're able to use to follow their kit's progress to the law enforcement agency, crime laboratory and back to the agency.
It would be up to the state's 557 law enforcement agencies and crime lab to update the status of each kit online. The process, Kaul said, ensures that "each significant stage of the process with the kit" would see a corresponding update in the data.
The grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance that DOJ is using for the tracking system was awarded in October 2019, according to a spokeswoman. Those dollars are going toward getting the software and a license to use it in perpetuity, Kaul said.
"Over time, this will be a resource saver for (law enforcement) agencies because instead of having to do these inventories or censuses (of kits) that require going back looking for data in files that are sometimes years old, now it will be updated on a regular basis," he said. "It'll be an efficient process."
With the system and technology already procured, Kaul said the next significant step in the process is piloting it with some law enforcement agencies, as well as conducting trainings with officials around the state on how to use the system.
In the meantime, DOJ is also working to get a more current and complete look at the sexual assault kit inventory in Wisconsin, Kaul said. Kits held by hospitals and law enforcement agencies prior to 2016 have already been identified and collected, thanks to grant funding DOJ received in 2015. But the effort didn't include kits from the last five years.
Gathering the more recent data, Kaul said, will allow the state to assess how those have been handled and what additional changes may need to be made to the process. It will also prevent a five-year gap in the data once the tracking system goes live later this year, he said.
That data gathering began last month and to date, 173 of the state's 557 law enforcement agencies have begun the process, according to a DOJ release. Completing the process will mean Wisconsin has access to a full list of every kit collected in the state since the 1980s, the release added.
Wisconsin's kit backlog dates back to 2014, when DOJ discovered some 6,000 were left unexamined. It was eliminated four years later.