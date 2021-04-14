Wisconsin DOJ plans to launch sexual assault kit tracker

While DOJ is moving forward with its own sexual assault kit tracker, Kaul said he still hopes to see both bills pass, noting it would be beneficial to have a statewide mandate in place to ensure the site is used and updated in perpetuity.

"If legislation is passed that would create a mandate, then every agency in the state would have to be part of that system, so that would make the sure the system is as effective as it could be," he said. "It also would make sure that, if some future AG has a different view about whether we should have a good tracking system, that it will remain in place."

Under the initiative DOJ announced Wednesday, kits would be tracked from their creation through the law enforcement process. After the "sexual assault nurse examination" (SANE) occurs, the data would first be entered into the site and the survivor would be given an individual identification number, which they're able to use to follow their kit's progress to the law enforcement agency, crime laboratory and back to the agency.

It would be up to the state's 557 law enforcement agencies and crime lab to update the status of each kit online. The process, Kaul said, ensures that "each significant stage of the process with the kit" would see a corresponding update in the data.