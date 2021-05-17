Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, sexual harassment

A top Wisconsin Department of Justice administrator filed a federal complaint alleging that she's being underpaid and harassed at work because she's a Black woman.

DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed the complaint on April 16 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission seeking an unspecified amount of lost wages, damages and legal fees.

"This ongoing harassment and the DOJ's unwillingness to put a stop to it has caused me emotional distress, anxiety, and other health challenges," Virgil wrote in the complaint.

Virgil has worked at the Justice Department for 28 years, serving as the state fire marshal and director of the department's Special Investigations Bureau. Attorney General Josh Kaul appointed her as law enforcement services division administrator in January 2019. The division oversees criminal records, firearm background checks and officer training.

According to her complaint, Virgil is the only Black administrator in the DOJ. Her salary when she began her new position in 2019 was less than her white predecessor's pay and she remains the second-lowest paid administrator at the agency, the complaint alleges. She's also paid less than some deputy administrators and directors who are white but rank beneath her.