Wisconsin DOJ announces software program to track sexual assault evidence

Kaul announced in November 2019 that the backlog of forensic exams, some of which dated back to the 1980s, had been cleared.

Sexual assault kits can contain evidence that is crucial to finding sexual predators or freeing those wrongly convicted. The thousands of cases remained on hospital and law enforcement shelves in Wisconsin because suspects were already identified and prosecutors thought cases were too weak to continue or victims wouldn’t cooperate.

The STACS Track-kit software the DOJ plans to implement will monitor the status of sexual assault forensic exams, and also allow sexual assault victims to be able to directly access information about their evidence from the time it is collected until its disposal. The system is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Kaul said the new software program would complement a bill, passed by the state Senate and awaiting approval from the state Assembly, that would require law enforcement agencies and others to report data about sexual assault forensic evidence into the DOJ's tracking system.

If local agencies are required to input data into the tracking system, the DOJ says the state would have an up-to-date inventory of all sexual assault forensic evidence kits, which would go a long way toward preventing future backlogs.