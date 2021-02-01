Wisconsin doesn't want to give up badger statue Navy loaned to state in 1988

Overland said the pandemic has driven up shipping costs and that the society uses the statue to help tell Wisconsin children about the state's ship-making history and its role in Great Lakes commerce.

"The children on the tours become very engaged and excited to learn more about the history of the ship industry in our state and in their communities," Overland wrote. "It would be wonderful to continue telling and sharing stories of the U.S.S. Wisconsin and waterway history of our great state as we keep moving forward."

State Department of Administration spokeswoman Molly Vidal said that as of Monday, the state hadn't heard back from the museum about extending the loan.

Berube said in a phone interview Thursday that he never received the letter, but that the museum has to take back the statue. He noted that the original loan was for five years and has been repeatedly extended to more than 30 years.

Berube said permanent loans no longer exist in the museum industry, and though he understands how Wisconsin feels, it's now another organization's turn to benefit from displaying the badger. He also noted that the academy museum had to return former President Jimmy Carter's plebe uniform to his museum in 2019.