Wisconsin doctors back mask mandate as Republican legislators eye repeal

The resolution overturning the mask order has nine co-sponsors in the Senate and 19 in the Assembly, all Republicans. Neither Assembly Speaker Robin Vos nor GOP Majority Leader Jim Steineke have co-sponsored the resolution or said if the Assembly would take it up. Republican Assembly members were expected to discuss it during a closed caucus meeting Tuesday ahead of the session.

Evers’ mask mandate is also being challenged in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which heard arguments in November and could issue a ruling at any point.

Republican critics argue that Evers exceeded his authority by issuing multiple emergency declarations during the pandemic, which allowed him to extend the mask mandate beyond the 60 days allowed under the law without approval from the Legislature. Lawmakers say Evers had to seek the OK from the Legislature for any order beyond 60 days. Evers contends the changing nature of the pandemic, and the ongoing response, warranted new emergency declarations.

COVID-19 response

The Assembly will on Tuesday consider a COVID-19 response bill passed by the Senate earlier this month that is backed by Evers. Republican Assembly leaders were critical of the bill and expected to make changes, but have not said yet what those will be.