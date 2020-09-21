Wisconsin DNR seeks 10-year stewardship renewal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials are asking Gov. Tony Evers to renew the agency's contentious land stewardship program for another decade and substantially increase its borrowing authority.

The DNR uses stewardship funding to purchase land for the state and help conservation organizations purchase land. Republicans have criticized the program for running up too much debt and taking too much property off tax rolls. Debt payments stood at nearly $83 million last year. Still, GOP legislators agreed to extend the program through mid-2022 and authorized it to borrow up to $33 million annually.

The DNR's 2021-23 budget request to the state Department of Administration seeks to extend the program through mid-2032 and increase its borrowing authority to $50 million annually.

"We're just thrilled to see the DNR leadership support the program like that and certainly urge the governor to include that proposal in his executive budget," said Mike Carlson, executive director of Gathering Waters, an association of nonprofit organizations that use stewardship grants to purchase and protect land.

GOP leaders didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the request.