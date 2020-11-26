Wisconsin DMV's online offerings see boosted popularity during COVID-19 pandemic

About 29,000 teen drivers have waived the in-person road test, and Boardman said the department is monitoring crash data for younger drivers, but so far there have been no noticeable effects since the in-person test waiver was implemented. Parents still have the option of requiring an in-person road test, in which seats are covered and masks are worn by the driver and instructor.

“We are keeping a very close eye on the data just to make sure there are not unintended impacts,” Boardman said. “This age group is not showing any concerns.”

Before the pandemic, the DMV traditionally conducted about 2,100 road tests per week, with almost 65% of those for people under the age of 18. Of those, 98% pass the road test on their first or second attempt.

Both programs, which have been offered in several other states, will continue into 2021, but Boardman said it would require legislative action to make them permanent.

Boardman said online registration renewals also have increased in popularity, up from about 140,000 a month to about 200,000. In-state vehicle title transfers also have seen a boost online, climbing from about 850 a week before the pandemic to about 4,200 a week.