Wisconsin DMV's online offerings see boosted popularity during COVID-19 pandemic

Tens of thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of pilot programs launched by the state transportation department at the start of the pandemic to reduce in-person visits to state motor vehicle offices.
In addition, other online offerings already provided by the Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles have seen increased popularity as the pandemic has dragged on.
“We feel like we are sort of educating a generation of DMV customers of all you can do online and we kind of hope that sustains itself going forward,” Wisconsin DMV administrator Kristina Boardman said.
Back in May, the state DMV launched programs to allow drivers between the ages of 18 and 64 to renew their licenses online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL. Another program allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to secure a driver’s license with the option of waiving the required in-person road test.
Since both programs went live on May 11, more than 57,000 driver’s license holders have renewed their licenses online and an additional 40,000 licenses have been extended into 2021, largely for high-risk residents who do not want to physically come to a state office.
Applicants seeking a driver’s license that is compliant with the federal REAL-ID act — which requires licenses meet minimum security standards before they can be used as a form of identification for air travel, for example — must visit the DMV. The deadline for getting a REAL-ID has been extended to Oct. 1.
About 29,000 teen drivers have waived the in-person road test, and Boardman said the department is monitoring crash data for younger drivers, but so far there have been no noticeable effects since the in-person test waiver was implemented. Parents still have the option of requiring an in-person road test, in which seats are covered and masks are worn by the driver and instructor.
“We are keeping a very close eye on the data just to make sure there are not unintended impacts,” Boardman said. “This age group is not showing any concerns.”
Before the pandemic, the DMV traditionally conducted about 2,100 road tests per week, with almost 65% of those for people under the age of 18. Of those, 98% pass the road test on their first or second attempt.
Both programs, which have been offered in several other states, will continue into 2021, but Boardman said it would require legislative action to make them permanent.
Boardman said online registration renewals also have increased in popularity, up from about 140,000 a month to about 200,000. In-state vehicle title transfers also have seen a boost online, climbing from about 850 a week before the pandemic to about 4,200 a week.
All that translates to smaller crowds at the state’s DMV offices, Boardman said. Staff still monitor at the doors to make sure those who enter cannot handle business online.
“I think that is going okay,” she said. “I think we’ve definitely gotten better as the year goes on.”
