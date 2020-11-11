Wisconsin DMV announces extension for drivers over 60 to renew licenses without late fee

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Division of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday an extension for drivers over age 60 to be able to renew their licenses safely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic without any late fee.

The WisDOT's DMV set the extension to Jan. 21 of the new year, according to a news release, as the department "recognizes the elevated health risk to drivers over age 60 during this pandemic."

Drivers over age 65 are required to renew their license in person, but a trip to the DMV can be expedited by using WisDOT's Driver License Guide at dlguides.wi.gov to make an appointment and submit forms electronically.

"We're continually gauging the health risks of vulnerable populations and challenging our staff to find new ways to safely and efficiently serve customers," DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privileges but still want an identification card can swap out their license for a new ID card online. The new ID will be sent in the mail. More information and resources can be found at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.