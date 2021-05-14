Wisconsin DHS: Fully vaccinated can ditch masks, resume pre-pandemic activities

On Madison's Monroe Street, masks and limited customers in the store will continue for the foreseeable future at Mystery to Me, according to Joanne Berg, who has owned the bookstore for nearly eight years.

Many of Berg's customers continue to use curbside pickup while the occupancy of the store at 1863 Monroe St. was increased this week from five people to 10 people at a time.

"We appreciate what's going out in the world but we simply don’t know if our customers are vaccinated or not," Berg said. "I've not had any problems here with people wearing masks and I don’t think I will. We’re going to keep up with the mask mandate."

Garver Events is delaying ticket sales for an event at Garver Feed Mill until possible local changes are announced, said Bethany Jurewicz, director of public programming and business operations for Garver Events.

"With Dane County saying they'll be updating regulations next week, we're holding off on launching ticket sales for our Isthmus jazz festival concert on June 17 until we hear what changes are made," she said. "It is an indoor concert and we'd like to consider all the options before launching sales."