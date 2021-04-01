Wisconsin DHS awards $6.2 million in grants to 100 organizations in effort to promote vaccine equity

The state Department of Health Services Thursday announced $6.2 million in grants have been awarded to 100 organizations across Wisconsin in an effort to promote equity in the state's COVID-19 vaccine program.

The grants were awarded with the goal of increasing vaccinations across the state by supporting local organizations to "serve as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations," the state health authority said.

Recipients will "use culturally relevant information and engage in outreach to promote vaccine acceptance," and some will also work to increase access to the vaccine by coordinating rides, helping schedule appointments, hosting vaccination clinics and more.

DHS interim secretary Karen Timberlake said the grant program is "rooted in the understanding" that community-based organizations and leaders are in the best position to not only promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine but also help increase vaccine accessibility in their communities.