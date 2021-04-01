Wisconsin DHS awards $6.2 million in grants to 100 organizations in effort to promote vaccine equity

The state Department of Health Services Thursday announced $6.2 million in grants have been awarded to 100 organizations across Wisconsin in an effort to promote equity in the state's COVID-19 vaccine program.
The grants were awarded with the goal of increasing vaccinations across the state by supporting local organizations to "serve as trusted messengers within their communities, build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers that hinder vaccine access for marginalized or underserved populations," the state health authority said.
Recipients will "use culturally relevant information and engage in outreach to promote vaccine acceptance," and some will also work to increase access to the vaccine by coordinating rides, helping schedule appointments, hosting vaccination clinics and more.
DHS interim secretary Karen Timberlake said the grant program is "rooted in the understanding" that community-based organizations and leaders are in the best position to not only promote getting the COVID-19 vaccine but also help increase vaccine accessibility in their communities.
"This pandemic has highlighted existing health inequities in Wisconsin and across the nation," said Timberlake. "Black Indigenous and people of color experience higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19. As part of our work to reach an 80% vaccination rate across our state, we have to ensure those Wisconsinites that have been hit hardest by the pandemic have the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus."
Grant recipients include community-based organizations, local and tribal health departments, school districts and more. A number of Dane County organizations are on the list of recipients, including the Literacy Network of Dane County, the African American Health Network of Dane County and Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.
With the help of federal funding, DHS added another $3.1 million to the initial investment of the same amount. The grant program is part of broader efforts by the state to improve racial and geographic equity in the vaccination program. In addition to the $6.2 million, the state health department has invested $3 million to help partner organizations continue current vaccine equity work, which includes prioritizing vaccine orders for underserved communities and expanding access to the vaccine with mobile teams, community-based clinics and more.
"This major investment to promote health equity in Wisconsin is essential to bounce back from the pandemic together," Gov. Tony Evers said. "Ongoing efforts to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently, and equitably must include strategies to ensure that vaccines reach communities that face barriers to accessing medical care and people who may have a justifiable mistrust of the medical community and vaccines."
This story will be updated.
GALLERY: Scenes at the House of Wellness vaccination clinic in Baraboo