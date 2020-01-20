Wisconsin Department of Justice will review, may reopen botched sex assault investigations

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will review a series of sexual assault investigations from the Wisconsin National Guard after a federal report released last month found that many were conducted improperly.

At least two Guard victims whose cases were initially investigated by the Guard were notified by the National Guard Bureau last week that Wisconsin’s DOJ would review some cases, according to an email from the NGB obtained by the Cap Times. The National Guard Bureau is the federal administrative agency that oversees Guard units nationwide, and authored the report on the Wisconsin Guard.

One victim told the Cap Times she wants her case reviewed by the DOJ and the other is still considering it. The reviews could lead to some cases being fully re-investigated and prosecuted.

Both victims were contacted by their special victim advocates, who are Guard-appointed advisers to help victims navigate the investigative process and access other resources. Victims can choose to opt out of the case review, according to the email. No case information or names will be publicly released.

One soldier who experienced a sexual assault in the Army National Guard and was retaliated against for reporting it, said she is thankful for the review but doesn’t have any “outrageous hopes for justice.”