Wisconsin Dems call for end to voter suppression, fair Census count in Black History Month kickoff

Democratic lawmakers and state leaders called for an end to voter suppression and ensuring a "fair count" during the upcoming Census as they kicked off Black History Month on Monday.

They also pushed for further movement in the state, including measures to overhaul the criminal justice system and more, to heighten equality and inclusion efforts across Wisconsin.

"We know the forces that stand against our progress," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the first African American to hold the office. "We know the forces that want to silence our voices and make our communities continue down a path to becoming irrelevant because they don’t want us to vote. If you don’t vote, you are irrelevant. If you aren’t counted in the Census, you are irrelevant."

Barnes, a former lawmaker himself, was joined in the state Capitol by members of the eight-person Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, state agency heads and Gov. Tony Evers.

Many called out "voter suppression tactics" in their remarks, including Evers, who listed redistricting among those tactics, saying "gerrymandering often disproportionately affects people of color."