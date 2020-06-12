Wisconsin Democrats unite behind Joe Biden during virtual convention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Democrats joined together in their annual convention Friday night — for the first time via the internet — to rally behind presidential candidate Joe Biden and outline their strategy to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Biden headlined the event, which took place through an online video stream, where he condemned the police killing of George Floyd and systemic racism, and said he would restore leadership in Washington and repeated his campaign mantra that “the very soul of America” is at stake in this year’s election.

“None of us can be silent,” Biden said of Floyd’s killing. “We’re dealing with multiple national crises and we need real leadership right now — leadership that will bring everyone to the table so we can take the measures to root out systemic racism. If we simply allow this wound to scab over once more without treating the underlying injury, we will never truly heal.”