Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans have made thwarting Gov. Tony Evers their priority

Early next year, she said, Senate Democrats would roll out the seats they’re targeting, but throughout the cycle she said the party needs to “make sure that we build on the momentum of having the DNC in Milwaukee” and “having a crisscrossing of Democratic candidates in Wisconsin.”

“I wouldn't want to be Republican running next year,” she said. “I think just their brand is very different than what it even was four years ago and the weight of a Trump being around your neck is a heavy one.”

When Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a congressional candidate in the Milwaukee-area 5th CD, almost assuredly leaving the chamber after the fall cycle to head to Congress in 2021, both Shilling and Hintz declined to say who'd they'd prefer to work with as his successor.

Fitzgerald is so far the only Republican contender for the seat, which is being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.

Shilling noted Fitzgerald in his time as leader has "had the ability to thread the needle" in working with the Senate GOP caucus, which she said has "certainly moved to the hard right" in recent years.

"It's a difficult caucus to manage and we'll see who can put together a coalition to get there," she said.

