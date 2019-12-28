Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans have made thwarting Gov. Tony Evers their priority

Wisconsin's Democratic legislative leaders say the first year of Gov. Tony Evers' administration has been defined by Republicans seeking to stop him from getting wins.
The result, Rep. Gordon Hintz and Sen. Jennifer Shilling said in separate year-end interviews, has been a lack of commitment to move forward on bigger issues as the state navigates the ramifications of split control after a decade of one-party rule in the Legislature and East Wing.
“Republicans were very strategic from day one of trying to minimize the governor and successes and wins for him,” said Shilling, who credited Evers for being “the adult in the room” while slamming GOP leaders for what the La Crosse Democrat called “legislative absenteeism.”
Hintz, D-Oshkosh, stopped short of labeling the current arrangement “gridlock,” saying that to reach that point, “you at least have to make an attempt” to find resolution.
“I feel like it's been less gridlock and more — there's kind of the Mitch McConnell style intentional strategy to starve the process, to try to make the governor look unsuccessful and to really play politics from the beginning,” he said. “So it's a little different than gridlock, but I guess some would say that's the result.”
Both seemed resigned that the remainder of the session — which could include floor periods in January, February and potentially March — would include much of the same.
But Hintz expressed optimism that there could be more productive work ahead, saying while the political environment is “tough,” there “are always opportunities and there's no shortage of issues.”
Their big priorities include passing a package of bills to combat homelessness currently hung up in the Senate. The bills have already had funding appropriated for them in the state budget. Evers had requested that the Legislature’s powerful budget committee come in to release the funding at the end of December, but Republicans didn’t show up for the meeting.
Shilling highlighted her desire for the Senate to act on the remainder of Evers’ Cabinet secretary nominees in January and February. Currently, around half have yet to be taken up by the full chamber, though they can continue serving in their capacities indefinitely without a confirmation vote.
“Technically (the nominees) serve at the pleasure of the governor, but this Republican Legislature has inserted itself so that the Cabinet secretaries appear to serve at the pleasure of Senate Republicans and that’s not how this place was designed to operate with respect to the role of the executive branch,” she said.
Looking ahead to the 2020 legislative races, when all the Assembly seats and half the Senate ones will be up for election, the pair said they were encouraged by their candidate recruitment efforts so far.
Hintz noted that in 2018, Democrats sought “quality and quantity,” with the result being that many challengers appeared across the state, with some in “miserable seats” that the party hadn’t competed in recently. This time, Hintz said he hasn’t yet “been discouraged because I think there’s so much uncertainty” at the top of the ticket.
He added that without any statewide races on the ballot next November, Democrats have “an opportunity to put the Legislature up for referendum.”
“We’ve got to hold Republicans accountable for the decisions they've made and the decisions they've refused to make,” he said. “I'm encouraged by the candidates that we have so far in important races (meaning those that) we either came close to or the numbers indicate will be competitive.”
Asked how messages that the maps are “rigged” have impacted candidate recruitment efforts, Shilling said she tells would-be contenders that if they’re waiting until after redistricting to run: “I can’t wait that long. If you’re interested in doing this, we’ve got to do it now.”
Early next year, she said, Senate Democrats would roll out the seats they’re targeting, but throughout the cycle she said the party needs to “make sure that we build on the momentum of having the DNC in Milwaukee” and “having a crisscrossing of Democratic candidates in Wisconsin.”
“I wouldn't want to be Republican running next year,” she said. “I think just their brand is very different than what it even was four years ago and the weight of a Trump being around your neck is a heavy one.”
When Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a congressional candidate in the Milwaukee-area 5th CD, almost assuredly leaving the chamber after the fall cycle to head to Congress in 2021, both Shilling and Hintz declined to say who'd they'd prefer to work with as his successor.
Fitzgerald is so far the only Republican contender for the seat, which is being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner.
Shilling noted Fitzgerald in his time as leader has "had the ability to thread the needle" in working with the Senate GOP caucus, which she said has "certainly moved to the hard right" in recent years.
"It's a difficult caucus to manage and we'll see who can put together a coalition to get there," she said.
