Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

The Wisconsin Democratic Party said Tuesday that it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in the state party's history, bolstering its bank account in this hotly contested presidential battleground state.
Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand with the November election just five months away, party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said.
President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden 's campaigns this year. Recent polls have shown Biden with a lead, but polls four years ago also showed Democrat Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump at this point.
In addition to trying to win the state for Biden, Wisconsin Democrats are also working to prevent Republicans from winning three seats in the state Senate and three in the Assembly to gain veto-proof majorities. If Republicans do that, they would take away the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to veto bills they pass, including the legislative and congressional district maps that must be redrawn next year following the census.
Evers has made the fight to prevent Republicans from winning the six seats a focus of the fundraising effort this year, with a "Save the Veto" campaign.
A spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Republican Party did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the Democratic fundraising totals, which parties and candidates had to report by Wednesday.
Wisconsin is at the center of the presidential race this year and the looming fight over redistricting.
The state is one of a dozen targeted by the national Republican State Leadership Committee where it hopes to strengthen Republican redistricting power or dent that of Democrats. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville, along with former House speakers John Boehner and Newt Gingrich are advising that effort. Reince Priebus, the former Wisconsin Republican Party director who went on to lead the national party and serve as Trump's first chief of staff, is on the committee's board of directors.
And former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican who signed into law the GOP-drawn maps passed in 2011, is now working for the National Republican Redistricting Trust.
Democrats are also working nationally on redistricting, with former President Barack Obama and his former attorney general, Eric Holder, raising millions nationwide through a new Democratic group focused solely on state redistricting. Various Democratic-aligned interest groups also have begun pouring money into state legislative contests.
Evers, Democrats in the Legislature and liberals have pushed for a nonpartisan redistricting process in Wisconsin, only to be rebuffed by Republicans. Evers last week called for applications to serve on a nonpartisan redistricting commission he created, but the maps it draws are advisory only and the Legislature does not have to consider them when passing their plan.
Democrats fought the GOP-drawn maps in court from 2011 all the way until last year. Under those maps, Republicans have maintained majorities in the state Senate and Assembly and hold five of the state's eight congressional districts.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
As the host of the Democratic National Convention in August and one of a few swing states in the November election, Wisconsin is the center of the political universe in 2020.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.