Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

The Wisconsin Democratic Party said Tuesday that it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in the state party's history, bolstering its bank account in this hotly contested presidential battleground state.

Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand with the November election just five months away, party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden 's campaigns this year. Recent polls have shown Biden with a lead, but polls four years ago also showed Democrat Hillary Clinton ahead of Trump at this point.

In addition to trying to win the state for Biden, Wisconsin Democrats are also working to prevent Republicans from winning three seats in the state Senate and three in the Assembly to gain veto-proof majorities. If Republicans do that, they would take away the power of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to veto bills they pass, including the legislative and congressional district maps that must be redrawn next year following the census.

Evers has made the fight to prevent Republicans from winning the six seats a focus of the fundraising effort this year, with a "Save the Veto" campaign.