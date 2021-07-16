Wisconsin Democrats raise four times more than Republicans in first half of year

As for Republicans, Zepecki said he believes the state GOP will have no trouble raising money moving into 2022, but that the GOP's smaller fundraising haul might underscore the challenges for the party of navigating a post-Trump world.

Republican strategist Brandon Scholz said not to put too much stock in the fundraising figures. He said while DPW's fundraising strength presents a challenge, it doesn't indicate the party is lost in the wilderness.

"Politics is cyclical," Scholz said. "You can’t sit back on your laurels because you raised a ton of money one year. You’ve got to stay with it."

One of the largest recipients of the Democratic Party’s contributions has been Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term in office and sits with $7.3 million in campaign funds after raising $5 million in the first half of this year.

Of the more than $1.9 million in committee contributions to Evers’ campaign in the first six months of the year, more than half — or just over $1 million — came from the state Party.

Wisconsin's campaign finance laws allow unlimited contributions to political parties, which can in turn transfer that money to political candidate committees in order to circumvent contribution limits imposed on candidate committees.