Wisconsin Democrats raise 4 times more than Republicans in first half of year

Political strategists say the Democratic Party’s fundraising success is an indication the party is able to nurture a donor base and sustain participation, which has been a problem for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin over the past decade.

“I think it shows a continuing engagement among Democrats even after Trump,” said Democratic strategist Joe Zepecki.

As for Republicans, Zepecki said he believes the state GOP will have no trouble raising money moving into 2022, but that the GOP’s smaller fundraising haul might underscore the challenges for the party of navigating a post-Trump world.

Republican strategist Brandon Scholz cautioned not to put too much stock in the fundraising figures. He said while the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s fundraising strength presents a challenge to the GOP, it doesn’t indicate the Republican Party is lost in the wilderness.

“Politics is cyclical,” Scholz said. “You can’t sit back on your laurels because you raised a ton of money one year. You’ve got to stay with it.”

One of the largest recipients of the Democratic Party’s contributions has been Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term in office and sits with $7.3 million in campaign funds after raising $5 million in the first half of this year.